Black Jack – Carol Murdy

A cool but beautiful Mother’s Day with wonderful fellowship and worship. The reading of Psalms 93 followed our opening prayer. Mothers were acknowledged with Begonias and a garden butterfly. Special songs and testimonies were shared.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached on righteous from 1 Peter 4:17-18: “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of the God; and if it first begin with us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and sinner appear?” God is love that is certain. He certainly won’t send anyone to hell. That is a choice we make if we reject living as He directs us to. The ungodly are those who walk and talk the right way but their heart is empty of the love of God. In 1 Corinthians 13:1-3, speaking in tongues, having the gift of prophecy, feeding the poor and even giving your body to be burned without charity (having the love of God) is without profit. The promise of heaven is not ours by works alone.

The ungodly are “Christians” who are not living a righteous lifestyle. Righteousness means being upright, honest, keeping commandments, holy, and conformed to the will of God. In Luke 19:10, Jesus stated He came to save the lost. He made a way for us to be saved from hell and damnation. It requires us to receive Him as Lord and Savior. When He returns again, He will be King of Kings, Lord of Lords. We don’t know when that will be. This is the day of salvation and we must choose it while the opportunity is afforded us. It will be too late if we wait for His return. In 1 John 1:9-10 we read that if we confess our sins, He is faithful to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Matthew 22 explains that our celestial bodies will neither be male or female. There will be no marriage in heaven as we have given ourselves unto Christ and are His. Furthermore, there are two commandments on which hang the law and the prophets: to “love the Lord thy God with all your heart, and with all thy heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind……and the second is to love thy neighbor as thyself”. Initially, we cannot enter heaven by works; but as we give our hearts and lives to God, good works of service with love to God and our fellow man are bottom line. It is the manner in which Jesus can be seen in a Christian for we are known by the fruit we bear which others see.

Let us be mindful of 2 Peter 3 wherein its questioned “where is the promise of His coming?” He will come as a thief in the night. Hebrews 10:31 is clear: “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of a living God”. Are you prepared to meet Him? Will He see you as a loving disciple or foe?

Our service begins at l0:00 am on Sunday mornings. All are welcome. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. God bless you all.