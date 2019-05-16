Betty Ray Maggard, 86 years, 3 months, 11 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on May 12, 2019 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born January 31, 1933 in Chadwick, MO to Herman and Susan Angeline “Lina” (Jenkins) Gullett.

On September 3, 1949 Betty and Emmett Otto Maggard were united in marriage in Douglas County, MO and to this union they were blessed with 7 children.

Betty was a Christian and a member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed going on road trips with her daughter Linda, Daniel, and Teresa. A treat she loved was going with Daniel to get ice cream. Her joy was her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Emmett Otto, a daughter, Patsy Trimble, and three sisters, Alma, Beulah, and Carolyn.

She is survived by six children and their spouses, Larry & Wanda Maggard of Ongo, MO, Jerry & Neva Maggard of Ongo, Janice & Tom Roads of Chadwick, Wanda & Bill Holt of Ava, Linda Liniger and Daniel Schmitt, (whom was like a grandson and best friend), and Teresa Hall of Ava, 11 grandkids, Rick, Kevin, Tammy, Tina, Billy, Donnie, Kelly, Teia, Tod Jr., Michelle, and Jerry Jr., 18 great grandkids, 4 great great grandkids, one brother, Don Gullett, one sister, Sue DeWitt and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Betty will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Oldfield with burial following in the Hall-Ongo Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the Church. Officiating will be Bro. Billy Cummings and Pastor Jerry Loveland. Memorials may be made to the funeral home as a love offering to help with funeral expenses. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.