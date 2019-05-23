Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Darlene Sorensen visited with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, last week. Although we were glad when she made it safely home, it is a good thing for her to get to visit with her parents as their health issues increase with the aging process. We always keep Don and Doris on our prayer list.

Some people had their gardens out early, but some are saying their gardens are still too wet to put in the tomatoes. Right now we would love to have more days of sunlight and fewer of rain storms, but our attitudes will change later this summer when we get the usual dry spells. I think maybe we just need to enjoy what we get, just as long as we are not blown away or having to deal with floodwater taking away the bridges and flooding the basements.

Norma Stillings has new cabinets in the sunroom/office. She plans to have the old cabinets taken out of the kitchen and have new cabinets put in. It is a process that requires a lot of moving of things. So far she had been pleased with the repairs and improvements being made.

The Jubilee Singers sang Sunday morning and practiced on some patriotic music. Tim Henderson will be directing them in their practices as they prepare for other specials this summer.

Pastor Bob Sorensen spoke on putting your salvation to the test. If you had to go through a checkpoint to gain entry into heaven, what gives you the right to enter there? Entry will not be assured just because you joined a church, were baptized, or did great works. It will depend upon your faith in Christ’s provision of salvation through the shedding of his own blood to obtain that salvation.

It will depend upon your realization that your own sins condemn you and that with a repentant heart you have accepted his promise that whosoever would believe in their hearts that Jesus died, was buried, and arose from the dead, could be saved.

It will depend upon your faith in the person of Jesus Christ that he is in no way inferior to God the Father, although he took on flesh. We must believe that through the mercy of God, Jesus who was without any sin of his own took our sins on himself and we must believe that God the Father will accept this perfect sacrifice.

If you believe all that, you will be happy to call upon the name of the Lord and will be assured of a place in heaven.