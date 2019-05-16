Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Saturday, several Bethany Baptist Church mothers and daughters met for lunch. They enjoyed the barbecued chicken prepared by Jim Corder. Darlene Sorensen brought a message speaking of the peace that comes with being a Christian. It is a kind of peace that the world cannot give you.

It was nice to have Debra Bohnstedt come for the lunch. We were also happy to have Sally Henderson safely home from her honeymoon. We are expecting great things with Tim and Sally as they serve the Lord here in Ava.

Norma Stillings had a very enjoyable birthday/Mother’s day week. Norma’s daughter, Debra had come for the Mother/Daughter Banquet on Saturday, and then Norma’s son, Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood came Sunday. It is the family that makes special days really special.

Pastor Bob Sorensen’s message taken from Ephesians 5:22-24 was on “Being the kind of wife that God wants you to be.”

Pastor noted that heart attacks, strokes, and many other diseases result from stress. A wife can often take actions that reduce stress. If she is responsible in the handling of money, keeps the house in order, is always trust worthy in everything. If she is considerate of his needs, affectionate, and makes an effort to build him up in the eyes of their children she can strengthen their marriage.

A pattern of public and private “put downs,” a constant harping on his failures and a refusal to take the biblical role of a submissive wife can result in the husband’s taking a mistress. That mistress may be his job, a hobby, anything that he may do to prove his manhood and to get him out of the house.

The biblical command for a wife to submit to her husband is not a license for him to mistreat her or cause her to sin, but if her husband is also spirit filled, submitting himself to the Lord for direction, it will lead to a happier home life for the children growing up in it.