Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

For the last couple of weeks there were preparations being made to get ready for the May 4th wedding of Tim Henderson and Sally Sorensen. The tables in the Fellowship Hall were dressed in gray with burlap runners, silver, pearl, and orange ribbons and streamers. There were pine cones from several different locations including some from Camp Cobeac in Michigan where Tim and Sally worked after college. Because of the large number of people expected, additional tables and chairs had been borrowed. Everything came together beautifully and all those tables and chairs were filled Saturday afternoon.

There were dozens of relatives of the bride and the groom, not to mention friends and members of the church. Tim’s parents, Eddie and Becky Henderson and his sister, Becka, had come from St. Joe. Tim’s sister, Anna, had come from Virginia. Sally’s grandparents, Jack and Sally Sorensen had come from South Dakota and her brother, Luke Sorensen, his wife Shauna, and daughters Kaylee and Khari had come from Arkansas. There is not room here to name the many guests, but each guest added to the joy of the happy day.

Tim and Sally are spending a week at a house on a lake in Arkansas before returning to make their home here in Ava.

Norma Stillings was 82 years old Monday, May 6. She got phone calls from her daughter, Debra Bohnstedt of Springfield and Tom Stillings of Ozark. She also received cards and phone calls from several other family members and friends. The favorite card so far was one from Evelyn Harper that said, “You’re a good example of what happens when people eat right, exercise, and really take care of themselves….. They get old anyway.” Being old is not so bad when you can still get out going and doing all kinds of things, and when you have wonderful, loving people all around you.

Pastor Bob Sorensen read from Exodus 17 that the children of Israel had been attacked by the armies of Amalek. Moses told Joshua to choose out men to go out to battle with them. Moses would go to the top of the hill with the rod of God in his hand. It came to pass that as long as Moses held up the rod, Israel would prevail, but when he let down his hand, Amalek prevailed. When Moses hands grew heavy, Aaron and Hur, took a stone, had Moses sit, and they held up his hands with the rod until the sun went down and Amalek was turned back. Moses and Joshua were seen as heroes. Aaron was doing a brother’s part, but who was Hur? We have not heard much about Hur outside this event. But he did a valuable service by showing up and doing what he could.

Every church and every pastor needs men like Hur to come along when the need comes. They may do this by doing whatever they can to help the pastor in their common goal to edify the people of the church. It may be something that is not noticed or seen by the congregation. He is satisfied to work and pray behind the scenes and never receive honor. But be sure God will see and reward a person like Hur.