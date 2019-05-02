Bennett Spring State Park Offers Photo Walk May 11

JEFFERSON CITY – Join professional photographer and naturalist, Al Griffin, as he leads two-hour classes that combine hiking with photography at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11. Participants will meet at the Bennett Spring State Park Nature Center and will mark a hiking trail with photos so that on their next outing, they will be able to see how the area changed throughout the seasons. Noticing wildlife and changes in the environment helps us to be better stewards of the land.

Participants are encouraged to bring a camera, dress appropriate for outdoor weather and wear comfortable shoes. Those who do not own a camera may use their cellphone cameras. The principles of photography will be practiced and applied to all cameras equally. Participants will learn that success in photography does not depend upon equipment as much as technique.

Al Griffin is a professional who does commercial and fine-art photography. Griffin’s commercial work has been published in various magazines, and his fine art images have been exhibited in New York City and Paris. Griffin is a faithful Bennett Spring State Park volunteer and a member of the Missouri Master Naturalist Program.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.