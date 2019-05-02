Bennett Spring State Park Hosts Wellness Hike May 4

JEFFERSON CITY – Come to Bennett Spring State Park from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, and experience the benefits of hiking. Join Ecotherapist and Hiking Guide Dana Hanson for an easy 0.60-mile hike one way. Participants should meet at the Bennett Spring State Park Shelter A Picnic Area near the Spring Trail head.

Hiking is one of the greatest ways to get exercise and improve mental health. Being in nature is said to boost your mood, reduce stress, calm anxiety and lead to a lower risk of depression. This hike is for men, women, teens and kids, so bring the family to see what Bennett Spring State Park has to offer. We encourage you to dress for the weather on for the hike. Insect repellent is recommended.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.