Bennett Spring State Park Hosts Live Bald Eagle Program June 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 20, 2019 – Come to Bennett Spring State Park for a bald eagle program at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, presented by the World Bird Sanctuary. This program will take place in Shelter B located past the park store and fish hatchery, across the whistle bridge, and will last approximately 30-45 minutes. Get an up close view of a Bald Eagle and learn the reasons it was chosen as our national symbol.

Bald Eagles were once considered an endangered species. Now, their populations have flourished and in 2007 it was de-listed in status. Today, there are over 1,500 bald eagles believed to live in Missouri. It is still a species of-concern, but you can often see them near Missouri’s lakes, springs and rivers.

Staff have recently seen three bald eagles that use their razor sharp talons and hooked beak to enjoy catching the trout at Bennett Spring. In winter, they are often seen perched in the tallest Sycamore trees within the park near the spring. This past winter, a juvenile bald eagle was seen feeding at Bennett Spring. Once trout season begins, the large-number of people often keep these majestic birds away.

For protection of the birds, no pets are allowed at this event. To ensure a comfortable seat, lawn chairs are suggested.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.