BBB Warns Consumers Buying Meat Products from Homestead Steaks

ST. LOUIS, April 18 – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Homestead Steaks, LLC, a Webb City, Missouri, business that sells frozen meats. Consumers allege the business sold inferior meat products and provided overall poor customer service.

The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale. Consumers from 13 states have filed complaints about the business, which sells its goods at temporary locations throughout the U.S., usually in mall and shopping center parking lots.

“When you purchase goods at a temporary location, it’s important to get contact information and to understand the business’ refund policies and procedures,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If you are looking for a good deal on a large amount of meat, research prices before you buy. The deal being offered might not be the best one for you.”

