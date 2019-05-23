Baker Family to Perform May 27 at Echo Bluff State Park

JEFFERSON CITY – The award winning Baker Family band will perform at 6 p.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Echo Bluff State Park amphitheater.

The Baker Family, a talented, award winning group that has traveled all over the United State and Canada playing traditional Bluegrass and Country music appeared on season 12 of America’s Got Talent.

This event is for all ages, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the free concert under the evening sky.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, 25 miles south of Salem and 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about the concert, call the park at 573-751-1224.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.