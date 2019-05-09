Ava Summer School Begins May 20

Submitted by Ava R-I Schools

Ava R-I will be offering summer school classes May 20 – June 28 from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Classes will be closed on Monday, May 27 in recognition of Memorial Day.

Bears Den classes will be available to elementary and middle school students until 4:30; before school care at 6:45 a.m. and after school care until 5:30 p.m. Packets are available in each building office.

Buses will run at 2:30 for summer school routes only.

During the school year, students get nutritious meals at school. But students are just as busy –– and just as hungry –– during the summer break. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps students get the vital nutrition they need when school is not in session.

This summer a nutritious breakfast and lunch will be served to students every day, free. This service is open to anyone up to age 18, and any person 19-21 who is determined by a state or local educational agency to have a mental or physical disability, and who participates in a public or private non-profit school program for the mentally or physically disabled during the school year. There is no income requirement or registrations for meals.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. in the Ava Middle/High School cafeteria.

For additional questions about summer school, please contact each building office: Ava Elementary, 683-5450; Ava Middle, 683-3835; and Ava High, 683-5747.