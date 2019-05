Michael Boyink/Herald

Ava Springs Water Bottling held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. Pictured above (from left to right): Judy Shields, Sally Sorensen, JoAnne Coutchie, Daphne Stokes, Danny Fish, Kathy Fish, Bob Sorensen, Marsha Salgado, Darlene Sorensen, Dick Salgado, Theresa Nash, and Richard Sturgeon. Ava Springs is located at 306 MO-14, just east of Ava.