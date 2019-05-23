Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Elder Peter Eberhardt went deep into the subject of our minds and, in particular, our thoughts as he shared part 2 of a message titled “Thinking with the Mind of Christ.” The foundation Scripture read, “And thou, Solomon my son, know thou the God of thy father, and serve him with a perfect heart and with a willing mind: for the LORD searcheth all hearts, and understandeth all the imaginations of the thoughts: if thou seek him, he will be found of thee; but if thou forsake him, he will cast thee off for ever.” 1 Chronicles 28:9

In Scripture the word “heart” often refers to the mind. What is the mind? It is the will. Our wills are on Satan’s side or Christ’s side. It is our choice. God promises to give us a “new heart” in Ezekiel 36:26. So, here He is promising us a new will a new mind. So, this is where we begin, to give our mind to Jesus Christ.

Researchers say that each person has around 70,000 thoughts per day. Those must be sorted as to which ones we will continue to dwell upon (2 Cor. 10:5) and they should pass through the guidelines listed in Philippians 4:8. “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”

“The only security for any soul is right thinking. As a man “thinketh in his heart, so is he.” The power of self-restraint strengthens by exercise. That which at first seems difficult, by constant repetition grows easy, until right thoughts and actions become habitual.” The Ministry of Healing, page 491

Elder Eberhardt shared so much more, but here are some practical steps to explore further to help those struggling with thoughts. 1) Purify the imagination (guard the senses & the things you allow in your mind) 2) It is written (search & memorize Scripture) 3) cultivate faith (talk faith, Scriptures) 4) songs of praise (song is a powerful weapon) 5) nutrition (God’s original diet for man – whole food plant based diet).

Our VBS program for the community should be in progress by the time you read this. Rome- Paul’s Underground Church is the theme and we appreciate all the time Tara and her helpers have given to make this an exciting adventure for the children.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 122 people in our community were served during the month of April. We also appreciate the 57 ¾ hours of time given by our volunteers as they gave away 1,519 items.

Our benefit sale has been postponed until June 5th and 6th 7:00 to 5:00 and the 7th 7:00 to noon. This will be held at the Community Services center and coincides with the community-wide sale dates.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!