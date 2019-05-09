Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

We enjoyed a wonderful Sabbath of praise, worship, and fellowship with our church family, friends, and guests who came to hear the Perpetual Praise concert Sabbath afternoon. In-between class discussion time and the worship service, the young adults of Perpetual Praise and some of their friends led out in a praise service that everyone participated in and enjoyed. They included a few specials and even accommodated spur of the moment requests for a quartet rendition of “A Little Talk with Jesus Makes it Right.”

Pastor Terry Wolf brought the message entitled “Know Thyself” from Luke 22:31-34 where Simon thought he had it “all together” yet Jesus told him that he was not yet converted and warned him that Satan was after him. Jesus prayed for Simon and encouraged him by expressing He was praying that his faith would fail not, and that Peter would strengthen the brethren after he was converted. These words gave Peter hope when he later openly denied his Lord…and he was converted.

Pastor Wolfe shared about Elder Mike Opeka’s call Tuesday afternoon suggesting they cancel prayer meeting later that night due to the approaching storms. Pastor Wolfe looked out at the sunny skies where everything appeared fine and, unaware of the forecast, did not think there was any danger. But he trusted Elder Opeka and took his advice and the decision was made to cancel the meeting Tuesday night. He also canceled some Bible studies planned in the area that afternoon. Of course, as you well know, we had severe weather with tornadoes and flooding. Thankfully, none of our church family were seriously affected, but we could have been if we had been out on the roads that night.

Pastor Wolfe warned us to heed the counsel in Scripture and especially Matthew 24 where the closing scenes of earth’s history are described. He admonished us to examine our hearts and not put off surrendering all to our Lord and Saviour. This is the needed preparation.

Elizabeth Cruz organized a wonderful Mexican-themed fellowship dinner afterwards and plenty of food was available for all. Thank you to all the ladies (and men) for sharing your culinary talents and all who helped with cleanup!

One special friend who joined Perpetual Praise was Corey Leinneweber from Oklahoma. Corey sings and plays guitar and has a gospel music ministry of his own. Several thought he sounded like Elvis Presley on some of his songs and he has often heard those comments before. You can check him out at www.CoreysGospelMusic.com.

Rome – Paul’s Underground Church is the theme for our VBS program this year. Please make plans to bring your children, grandchildren, and friends to VBS May 20-24 at 6:00 – 8:30pm. Lots of fun is being planned and you can win a door prize for bringing a friend! For more information contact tara.esquilla@gmail.com

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as we pass these things on free of charge to those in our community.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!