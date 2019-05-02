Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

“Delusions of Adequacy” was the intriguing title of the message delivered by Elder Eck Ulrich last Sabbath. He told the story of Jesus feeding the multitudes and how afterwards the people wanted to crown Him king. The disciples were caught up in the excitement also and, not understanding the true nature of His kingdom, thought this was the time Christ would set up His earthly kingdom. Of course, as his disciples, they would have a high place in this earthly government. Their expectations and hopes were crushed as Jesus dispersed the crowd and sent them away on a boat across the Sea of Galilee. Were they experiencing delusions of adequacy? Then remember the storm that arose on the sea that interrupted their stormy thoughts as survival became the primary object. They were doing everything in their own power and wisdom as seasoned fisherman to save themselves and realized they were hopeless. Then Jesus appeared walking on the water.

Elder Ulrich developed these points: #1 At times we see God’s manifestation in our lives for our own benefit whether that be health, financial or spiritual benefit. #2 It is possible to be misled or misinterpret what God is trying to teach us in our lives and where He is leading us due to our own selfish motives and delusions of adequacy – self-sufficiency. #3 In His mercy, God will change our focus and point us in a new direction. He will allow “storms” to arise where only He can save us. #4 We must invite Jesus into our boat. He is our only safety.

“Day by day God instructs His children. By the circumstances of the daily life He is preparing them to act their part upon that wider stage to which His providence has appointed them. It is the issue of the daily test that determines their victory or defeat in life’s great crisis.

“Those who fail to realize their constant dependence upon God will be overcome by temptation. We may now suppose that our feet stand secure, and that we shall never be moved. We may say with confidence, “I know in whom I have believed; nothing can shake my faith in God and in His word.” But Satan is planning to take advantage of our hereditary and cultivated traits of character, and to blind our eyes to our own necessities and defects. Only through realizing our own weakness and looking steadfastly unto Jesus can we walk securely.” Desire of Ages 382

All are invited to a special concert this Saturday, May 4, at 2:00pm by Perpetual Praise as they share with string instruments and some vocals. We are proud to have three of our own young people in this group of talented young people from southwest Missouri – Jennifer Opeka, Lesa Downs, and Michael Downs. They will also be leading in some congregational singing and have some specials during our church service earlier in the day, so come make a day of it and plan to stay for a fellowship meal in-between the service and the concert. If you can only spare an hour though come at 2:00 pm for the concert!

Rome – Paul’s Underground Church is the theme for our VBS program this year. Please make plans to bring your children, grandchildren, and friends to VBS May 20-24 at 6:00 – 8:30pm. Lots of fun is being planned and you can win a door prize for bringing a friend!

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support in serving our community.

