Ava Senior Center Menus and Activities

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., May 27 – Closed, Memorial Day.
- Tues., May 28 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, home style biscuit, chocolate pudding cake.
- Wed., May 29 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, root beer float.
- Thurs., May 30 – Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie.
- Friday, May 31 – Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, coconut cream pie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
TOPS
Tuesday, May 28, 2 p.m.
Resource Fair
Wednesday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/31)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, May 29: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.