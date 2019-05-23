Ava Senior Center Menus and Activities

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., May 27 – Closed, Memorial Day.

– Closed, Memorial Day. Tues., May 28 – Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, home style biscuit, chocolate pudding cake.

– Beef stew, fresh tossed salad, home style biscuit, chocolate pudding cake. Wed., May 29 – Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, root beer float.

– Cheeseburger, savory potatoes, lettuce/onion/tomato, root beer float. Thurs., May 30 – Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie.

– Beef enchilada, fresh tossed salad, seasoned rice, fresh baked cookie. Friday, May 31 – Ham and beans, oven fried potatoes, spinach, cornbread, coconut cream pie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

Closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 27

TOPS

Tuesday, May 28, 2 p.m.

Resource Fair

Wednesday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/31)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, May 29: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.