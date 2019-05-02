Ava Senior Center Menus and Activities Schedule / OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., May 6 – Baked ham, sweet potato, broccoli and cheese, wheat roll, poke ‘n pour cake.
- Tues., May 7 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, fruit crisp.
- Wed., May 8 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, ice cream sundae.
- Thurs., May 9 – Grilled chicken on a bun, peas and carrots, fresh tossed salad, Jello and fruit.
- Friday, May 10 – Open faced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, Tuscan blend vegetables, banana cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, May 6, 9 a.m.
To register call (417) 683-5712
Book Club
Monday, May 6, 10 a.m.
Music
Monday, May 6, 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, May 6, 2 p.m.
GAMES
- Pitch played daily
- Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
- Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
- Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
- Billiards!
- Pool Tournament – Wednesday, May 8 at Noon
- Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/17)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, May 3: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
Monday, May 6: Ava to Springfield.
***
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.