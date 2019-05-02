Ava Senior Center Menus and Activities Schedule / OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., May 6 – Baked ham, sweet potato, broccoli and cheese, wheat roll, poke ‘n pour cake.

Tues., May 7 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, fresh baked roll, fruit crisp.

Wed., May 8 – Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic roll, ice cream sundae.

Thurs., May 9 – Grilled chicken on a bun, peas and carrots, fresh tossed salad, Jello and fruit.

Friday, May 10 – Open faced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, Tuscan blend vegetables, banana cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, May 6, 9 a.m.

To register call (417) 683-5712

Book Club

Monday, May 6, 10 a.m.

Music

Monday, May 6, 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, May 6, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

– Tuesdays Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Monday & Thursdays Billiards!

Pool Tournament – Wednesday, May 8 at Noon

Wednesday, May 8 at Noon Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/17)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, May 3: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Monday, May 6: Ava to Springfield.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.