Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities Schedules and OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Mon., June 3 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, cherry crisp.
  • Tues., June 4 – Pork roast, oven roasted potatoes, seasoned green beans, garlic biscuit, peach cobbler.
  • Wed., June 5 – Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, Country blend vegetables, island sweet roll, chocolate cake.
  • Thurs., June 6 – Taco salad, Spanish rice, peanut butter bar.
  • Friday, June 7 – Polish sausage simmered in sauerkraut, confetti rice, cornbread, strawberry shortcake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon / Call for Info: 683-5712 / Suggested contribution – $3.50 / Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Eat Smart – Live Active Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Presented by University Extension

Monday Night Music Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

TOPS Tuesday, June 4, 2 p.m.

Exercise Group Wednesday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Karoke Wednesday, June 5, 11:30 a.m.

Grace Foot Clinic Thursday, June 6 by appt.

GAMES

  • Pitch played daily

  • Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

  • Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

  • Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays 

  • Billiards! 

  • Bingo – Friday, June 7th at Noon, Sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Monday, June 3rd: Douglas County to Springfield.

Wednesday, June 5th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, June 7th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

