Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities Schedules and OATS Bus

LUNCH

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., June 3 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, cherry crisp.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon / Call for Info: 683-5712 / Suggested contribution – $3.50 / Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Eat Smart – Live Active Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Presented by University Extension

Monday Night Music Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

TOPS Tuesday, June 4, 2 p.m.

Exercise Group Wednesday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Karoke Wednesday, June 5, 11:30 a.m.

Grace Foot Clinic Thursday, June 6 by appt.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch Tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle – Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo – Friday, June 7th at Noon, Sponsored by Season’s Hospice

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Monday, June 3rd: Douglas County to Springfield.

Wednesday, June 5th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

Friday, June 7th: Eastern Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.