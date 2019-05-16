Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities – OATS Bus

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., May 20 – Chicken Cordon Bleu over rice, stewed tomatoes, fresh baked roll, spiced applesauce cake.
- Tues., May 21 – Chicken Alfredo, broccoli salad, garlic roll, strawberry trifle.
- Wed., May 22 – Polish sausage simmered in kraut, potato salad, home style biscuit, cherry chip cake.
- Thurs., May 23 – Alpine chicken, mixed vegetables, cornbread, turtle brownie.
- Friday, May 24 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, coleslaw, chocolate pie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, May 20, 9 a.m.; To register call (417) 683-5712
Blood Pressure Clinic
Monday, May 20, 10 a.m.
Music
Monday, May 20, 6 p.m.
Grief Support Group
Tuesday, May 21, 10 a.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/31)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, May 24: West Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
***
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.