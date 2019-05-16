Ava Senior Center Menu & Activities – OATS Bus

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., May 20 – Chicken Cordon Bleu over rice, stewed tomatoes, fresh baked roll, spiced applesauce cake.

Tues., May 21 – Chicken Alfredo, broccoli salad, garlic roll, strawberry trifle.

Wed., May 22 – Polish sausage simmered in kraut, potato salad, home style biscuit, cherry chip cake.

Thurs., May 23 – Alpine chicken, mixed vegetables, cornbread, turtle brownie.

Friday, May 24 – Slow roasted beef, baked potato, coleslaw, chocolate pie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, May 20, 9 a.m.; To register call (417) 683-5712

Blood Pressure Clinic

Monday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Music

Monday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Grief Support Group

Tuesday, May 21, 10 a.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays



Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/31)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, May 24: West Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.