Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon., May 13 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, lemon cake.
- Tues., May 14 – Biscuit and gravy, sausage, tomato juice, fresh fruit bar.
- Wed., May 15 – Sweet ‘n sour chicken over rice, Oriental blend vegetables, egg roll, brownie.
- Thurs., May 16 – Pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, Brussels sprouts, home style biscuit, pumpkin cake.
- Friday, May 17 – Swiss steak, macaroni and cheese, fresh tossed salad, wheat roll, banana pudding dessert.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
A Matter of Balance
Monday, May 13, 9 a.m.
To register call (417) 683-5712
Music
Monday, May 13, 6 p.m.
TOPS
Tuesday, May 14, 2 p.m.
GAMES
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Dominoes – Thurs./Friday
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Billiards!
Pool Tournament
Wednesday, May at Noon
Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/17)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, May 17: West Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.
***
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.