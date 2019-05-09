Ava Senior Center

LUNCH



Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon., May 13 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, lemon cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

A Matter of Balance

Monday, May 13, 9 a.m.

To register call (417) 683-5712

Music

Monday, May 13, 6 p.m.

TOPS

Tuesday, May 14, 2 p.m.

GAMES

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Dominoes – Thurs./Friday

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Billiards!

Pool Tournament

Wednesday, May at Noon

Bingo, Every Other Friday (5/17)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule



For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, May 17: West Douglas County to Ava; Ava in Town.

***

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.