Ava Hires New Police Officer, Puts Former Rawlings Building up for Sale

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyheraldcom

On Tuesday, May 28, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Budget Report

Ava Treasurer Peggy Porter submitted her proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.

The total budget is $11,391,459 and includes three grants totaling $597,276. It also reflects a balanced budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

Residents may request copies of the proposed budget at City Hall. Additionally, there will be a public budget hearing at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at City Hall, with the Aldermen considering the adoption of the budget at their regular meeting the next day.

Cash Reserves

Porter also presented a plan for the City to develop cash reserves in the general, park, water/sewer, electric, and sanitation funds.

By setting aside some reserves, the City would be better able to withstand financial impacts from unexpected storms or repairs. Eventually the City would be able to borrow from itself and not need to seek funds from outside sources.

Alderman Kieth Jones noted that developing reserves has been recommended by the state auditors for several years.

Porter said that at this point it’s mostly experimental. She created a new line item in her budgeting, made some estimates for the amounts to try and build there, and is seeing if the different funds can operate without needing the money set aside as reserved.

Her plan was to refine the numbers over time by calculating what each fund would need to operate for 3 months, 6 months, etc.

Animal Ordinance

The Aldermen reviewed a proposed revision to the city ordinance covering animals. They hope to clarify the wording of the ordinance and institute stronger sanctions against vicious dogs.

The Aldermen voted unanimously to read the draft of the revised ordinance and discuss at the next meeting.

The Alderman also acted on several resolutions:

Rawlings Building

The Aldermen voted unanimously to engage with Action Realty to list the brick portion of the former Rawlings building for sale.

Hay Contract

The Aldermen voted unanimously to enter into a formal agreement with Pitts and Son Excavating. The City is allowing Pitts and Son to cut hay from city property in exchange for excavation work. The agreement is for 5 years and a hold harmless agreement will be executed.

Chamber of Commerce

The Aldermen voted unanimously to renew the agreement between the City and the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce.

The one year, $30K contract enables the Chamber of Commerce to compile information packets, promotional materials, create schedules of events, work with the Missouri Department of Tourism, and other activities with a goal of promoting the economic development of Ava.

Fairgrounds

The Aldermen voted unanimously to renew the lease agreement with the Douglas County Fair Association to lease the fairground property for $150.00.

Community Center

The Aldermen voted unanimously to renew the contract for the use of the Community Center by the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging. The contract was renewed for another year at a monthly rate of $255-$500 per month.

Electric Shed Cement Work

The Aldermen voted unanimously to sign a contract with JB Construction for cement work around the electrical shed. The agreed-upon amount was $11,900.

MoDOT/TAC Projects

Mayor Loftin commented that representatives from both Ava and Douglas county attended another MoDOT meeting and were able to keep some Ava area projects (including re-working the roundabout and adding a turn lane at the intersection of highways 5 and Y) on the Department’s radar.

Lifeguards

In two motions the board approved hiring of 19 certified lifeguards, and four non-certified staff members for the summer season at the city pool.

Separate motions were required to allow Aldermen Jones and Stewart to abstain from voting on motions that included family members.

Lower Park Bathroom

Looking at bid results has been postponed until May 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM due to flooding in the city park.

GIS Mapping Project

Mayor Loftin commented that he had additional conversations with Trekk Design Group about mapping the different city utilities, but the Aldermen agreed to table any action until further notice, citing other city projects as higher priority.

Wayfinding Signs

The City is still waiting for approval of the sign designs from officials in Jefferson City.

ISO-Building Code Grading

Loftin reported that he met Randolph Finkle to discuss ISO Building Code Grading, and is waiting to hear the results of that meeting.

City Clean-up

Mayor Loftin reported that the recent city cleanup went well. Subsequent storms have caused more tree debris, and the brush crew is following up.

Wastewater Filters

Mayor Loftin reported an upcoming need for replacing filters at the wastewater treatment plant. The plant has three filters which cost roughly $250K for two.

The current filters are still working, but the filters are estimated to have a 30 year life span. The current filters were installed in 1989 so a replacement plan needs to be put in place.

The board decided to investigate options for a replacement and payment strategy.

DNR Consumer Drinking Water Report

The Department of Natural Resources recently tested the drinking water in Ava. “The bottom line is that our drinking water tested out good,” reports Loftin.

Closed Session

In closed session the Aldermen approved hiring Johnathan Perrien as an Ava City Police Officer. Perrien graduates from Police Academy on July 3rd and will begin duties immediately after.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on June 11th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.