Ava High School Students Inducted Into National Honor Society 2019 NHS Graduating Seniors Honored

Fourteen seniors from Ava High School were honored at the National Honor Society ceremony held on Sunday, April 28.

Those recognized were Coy Akers, Stephen Copeland, Dwight Emerson, Araina Evans, Calista Giorgianni, Gavin Goss, Jacob Key, Hailey Lansdown, Lauren Mendel, Alivia Roberts, Jessica Stafford, Grace Stewart, Emily Stillings and Misty Young. Seniors who completed community service hours, and were also in good scholastic standing, received gold NHS stoles to wear at graduation.

During the candlelight ceremony, Araina recognized retiring officers, and also installed the 2019-20 officers.

Retiring officers were Stephen Copeland, president; Eden Little, vice president; and Lauren Mendel, secretary.

New officers for the ensuing year are Eden Little, president; Grace Key, vice president; and Reagan Swatosh, secretary.

At the event, 23 new NHS members were inducted into the organization. They are: Mason Cole, Quinton Donley, Caden Prock, Jadyn Smith, Baylan Alexander, Addy Croston, Macee Cutbirth, Andrew Dalton, Ethan Donley, Makayla Elliott, Rachael Elliott, Hannah G. Evans, Hannah M. Evans, Rebekah Evans, Julia Henry, Ava Johnson, Samantha Keyes, Lauren King, Ashlyn Massey, Hallie Smith, Chloe Thomas, Brody Tidwell, and Madison Wade.

Max Murphy presented the Tracy Murphy Memorial Scholarships to three graduating seniors –– Araina Evans, Stephen Copeland and Coy Akers. Wanda and Max Murphy established the scholarship in 1987 to honor the memory of Tracy Murphy, an original member of the Ava Chapter of National Honor Society.

To date, 68 local NHS members have received a $1,000 scholarship. Recipients have used the opportunity to become teachers, software architects, nurses, loan officers, accountants, business owners or managers, lawyers, sales professionals, x-ray technicians. Through these scholarship winners, the Tracy Murphy Scholarship continues to positively impact lives.