Ava High School Awarded $250 for Student Commitments to Being Safe and Sober

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – This spring 277 students at Ava High School took a pledge to be Safe and Sober. Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, rewarded Ava High School and its students this month for their outstanding participation in the program by giving the school a check for $250.

In the 2018-2019 school year, 506 middle and high schools with more than 165,000 students statewide registered for the free Safe and Sober program. This program is made available thanks to a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation and private donations. Each school received educational materials including pledge cards or an online pledge function for each student, discussion guides and an engaging video designed to illustrate the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and drunk driving.

“As a mom and a teacher here in the Ava community, I am passionate about helping students make safe and sober decisions year-round,” said Ava High School teacher, Airin Basset. “This campaign is a great resource to help us communicate the healthy-lifestyle choices necessary to prevent catastrophes. Crashes can be prevented and we want the best for our kids.”

The Safe and Sober program is implemented in a unique way at each school. At Ava, the program was implemented in a school-wide assembly hosted by the student-led TREND organization. The Safe and Sober program was used in sync with Prom and students were given the chance to sign the pledge cards as school came to a close.

Safe and Sober is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Missouri high school students, middle school students and their parents on the dangers of underage drinking, drunk driving and drug use. For more information visit missourisafeandsober.com.