Ava Gymnast Places 4th in Regional Competition

AVA, Mo. –– Ten-year-old Katie Brooks of Ava, qualified for Region 4 XCEL Gymnastics Regionals held in Minneapolis, April 28-29.

Katie earned entry to the event by competing in the Missouri State Championships which were held earlier this year. Katie has been participating in gymnastics since 2013, and is the first gymnast from this area to qualify at the regional level. She is a member of CherNastics, the gymnastics facility located on the east side of the Ava Square.

At regional, Katie was competing with gymnasts from a seven state region, including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Katie placed 4th on uneven bars, 9th on floor exercise, and 9th all-around in her division. With an all-around score of 36.325, Katie qualified for a spot in the XCEL Championships Invitational to be held in Branson, June 7-9. On a national level, the Branson competition will determine the best gymnast in each event, as well as the all-around highest scorer for each age group.

Also making the cut to compete in the upcoming Branson competition are Katie’s team members, Laurynn Brooks, Angel Caudill, and Emma Stewart.