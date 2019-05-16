Ava Class of ‘79 Reunion

Submitted Photo

The Ava High School class of 1979 met for their 40th reunion Saturday May 4th at the Ava Life Church. Top row (left to right): Linda Jackson-Howerton, Terri Bilyeu-Brown, Garry DeVore, Monty Valentine, Marvin Hicks, Mark Evans, Todd Woodall, David Posey, Jerry Luallen, Rick Branstetter, Malinda Jones, LaRaine Evans-Bauer, Lisa Matthews-Barnett, Tracy Fasholz-Braun, Lana Gardner-Frye, Skip Sallee, Wayne Goodall, Susan Ewing-Baca, Michael Scott. Second Row (left to right): Patricia Morrison-Hall, Debra Duncalf-Wise, Jennie Hargis-Rice, James Elliott, Evelyn Goss-Burnett, Rick Miller, David Moore, Gwen Hubbard, Carrie Witchey-McIntosh. Third Row (left to right): Calvin Ross, Lynette Bohmont-Dolsky, Debbie Goin-Snelson, Carla Goss-Wagner, Kim Kresse Johnson, Janie Hale-Stanley, Bonnie Gray-Pierson, Monica Blakey-Reemes, Jo Armstrong-Hathcock, Tammy Shelton-Hinrichs. Front row (left to right): Bevy Bice-Moore, Glenda Barcus-Little, Melanie Holobaugh-Gray, Lynne Brown-Crislaw, Sandy Ingram-Dietz, Bobby Joe Moore, Joe Breshears. Not pictured: Skip Berry.