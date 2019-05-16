Ava City Council Approve Bid for Electric Shed Cement Work, Table GIS/Mapping Project

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava On Tuesday, May 14, the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

City Finances

Peggy Porter reported that the city’s cash reserves are at $2.4M, which she considers healthy. She expects that to shrink with the opening of the city pool and as the end of the fiscal year nears.

Cement Work at Electric Shed

The aldermen unanimously voted to accept a bid of $11.9K from Jason Bewley of JB Construction for the cement apron and side door pads at the electric shed.

Mapping/GIS Work

Ava received an initial estimate of $2.1M from Kansas City-based civil engineering firm, TREKK Design, for mapping city water, sewer and electric systems. The board felt this was higher than Ava could afford, so the project was tabled for the time being.

Wayfinding Signs

Ava is waiting for approval from the state on submitted designs for six new wayfinding signs.

Storm Sirens

Two sirens failed during the recent storms, even though they had tested functional the month before. Ava’s city electric department replaced batteries and other components in the units. Mayor Loftin said the city will wait for good weather to test them so residents aren’t confused by them.

Pre-bid Event for Park Bathroom

Mayor Loftin said there were four contractors present at the recent pre-bid event for construction of new city park bathrooms. The board also discussed that the intended building site (where the bathrooms used to be) didn’t flood during recent storms, while other potential locations did.

Repairing Park Flood Damage

The recent storms washed out the required “kiddy cushion” material around the parks playground equipment. Mayor Loftin has ordered 90 yards of replacement material to rebuild that area.

Airport Card Readers

Mayor Loftin has ordered the new card readers and expects them next month.

Runoff Management

The board discussed some upcoming work to better handle rainwater runoff in the area between Givans garage and the water tower.

Grinder Pumps

The city replaced two grinder pumps at the Crane road substation. Each pump cost $2K and were installed on Tuesday, May 14.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on May 28th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.