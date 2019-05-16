Ava Auto Parts History

Michael Boyink/Herald

The Bumper to Bumper auto parts chain is celebrating portions of its business turning 100 years old. In Ava, Bumper to Bumper is located at 1106 N. Jefferson Street in a building that has a long automotive history in Ava. Built in 1946 by Murley Grabeel, the building first housed the Kester Sales Company, which sold new Dodges & Plymouths, did auto repairs, and sold auto parts. Kester operated in this location until October 1959.

A Kester Sales photo from the 1950’s, inside the Jefferson St. store. (Left to Right): Zella Atteberry, Rudy & Thelma Kester, Barney Barnum, Donald Clark, Norman Ritter, Unknown. Seated are Wardie Williamson and Clifford Barnum.