Ava Art Guild Activities and Updates

You know that old saying “April showers bring May flowers” well here in the Ozarks it seems to be more May showers bring flooding. There has been a lot of rain in this area in a short amount of time.

For Ava Art Guild, May means a field trip for the monthly workshop and annual art show.

The monthly workshop is a field trip to an iron foundry in Bruner, Missouri. Attendees will meet at the gallery, 303 East Washington Avenue, in Ava (across from Douglas County Herald office) by 1:30 p.m. to car pool to the meeting location at the Bruner Post Office, 13547 MO 14 at 2:15 p.m. Or, the GPS address is: 876 N. Marshfield Rd, Bruner MO. If you travel on your own, look for a circle driveway red barn.

The Guild is very excited to announce long time member Jim Davis is hosting an exhibit at the Historium on the Gainesville square. Jim makes ornamental art that is incredible. His art show/exhibit will open Friday, May 24 and run up to a month, Monday – Friday, each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please check out his art display and support our local artists.

Ava Art Guild will hold its annual Spring Art Show showcasing art from the Ozarks in many mediums and categories. The deadline is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

The gallery will open for entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no entries accepted after 4 pm. People can bring items for the show to the gallery before the entry deadline during the week of May 22 – 25.

There are categories for all types of art with beginner, intermediate and advanced and junior (under 18) judged separately.

Entry fees are $3 per item for adults, and $1.50 per item for junior entries. All types of art are welcome, however, it must be family friendly. Items accepted, but not limited to, include paintings, drawing, 3-D, mixed media, photography and much more.

Framed art must have wire hanger, no sawtooth hangers. Ribbons will be awarded in all categories and there will be a Judge’s Choice with a cash prize, and People’s Choice for adults and juniors, with a cash prize.

The Show is held from May 29 to June 15, and will be a part of the 2500 Miles of Art and Culture event.

The Gallery is open Wednesday- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public; people are welcome to browse and vote for your favorite selection.

The show is held at the Gallery on 303 East Washington Avenue, across from the Douglas County Herald.

For more info, call 417-893-9638, or avaartguild.yahoo.com or avaartguild.org or follow us on Facebook.