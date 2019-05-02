Ava Alumni Banquet Saturday Evening

The Ava High School Alumni Banquet is Saturday, May 4, and this year marks the 114th anniversary of the Alumni Association event held in Ava each school year.

Several graduating classes are hosting reunion get-togethers in conjunction with the evening banquet. The Class of 1979 is celebrating their 40-year anniversary, and organizers of the group say they are expecting at least 75 classmates for Saturday afternoon fellowship before the Alumni Banquet that evening.

The Class of 1969 is hosting their 50-year reunion, and classmates have plans to gather in a high school classroom between 4 and 6 p.m., prior to the banquet which begins at 6 p.m. Class members interested in participating or needing more information may contact Sandy Welch Walker, 417-543-0351, or Keith or Charlotte Moore, 417-683-5268.

The Class of 1959 is observing their 60-year reunion.

The Alumni Banquet program starts off with a welcome by Glenda Little, Class of 1979, and an invocation by Marie Bristol, Class of 1967.

The buffet meal is being catered by Haro Brothers Restaurant, of Ava.

Larry Silvey, Class of 1960, will announce the 2019 candidate to be inducted into the Ava High School Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2018, Carolyn Wallace was the honoree. As a teacher, Carolyn taught art at Ava from 1976-2007, and was noted for being a positive influence and encourager of students no matter their ability level. Mary Martha Williams was the recipient honored in 2017.

In previous years, the honor has recognized Ava teachers and administrators including Daisy Ellis, Una Ellison, Florence Garrison, C.W. Parker, Wayne Powell, Bill Cradic, Max and Mona Decker, Clyde Bell, and many, many more.

The evening will close with the traditional singing of the Ava High School Song.