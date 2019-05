Submitted Photo

These Bears Den 4th grade Archery students finished their year with a friendly competition to see who could shoot the best percentage. They are (left to right): Nadia Swainston (5th place), Karissa Williams (4th place), Roxanne Trupin (3rd place), Buck Haden (2nd place), Caleb Niesen (1st place).The award plaques were made by high school industrial arts students on the CNC machine purchased with Bears Den funds and Climate Technologies.