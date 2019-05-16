Arno – Hellen Blakey

Happy Mothers Day! Last Monday, I finished writing my news, and washed all my dirty dishes.

Last Tuesday by 7:30, I had .8” in my rain gage; Wednesday I had .45” by 1 p.m.; Thursday by 6 a.m. I had 2”; Saturday, .1 “; Sunday morning .1”; That evening I got .3“ more.

Last Tuesday, I took my news in, went to the drug store, then went by and paid my electric bill, and while out there I went to the end of the street to see how far the jail house was coming. You can tell it is getting to look like the picture they have out there.

I took Jo Stephens her medicine that I picked up for her. Then I went on home.

I went to City Hall Thursday and dropped the papers and money off for the bricks for Grover Blakey, Clarence Blakey, Basil Blakey, Howard Blakey, George Blakey, and Jake Rackley, then I went to the court house for some information.

I went to the art building Friday morning to present another Scholarship Award of Michael Blakey’s to Jacob Keys. This was the 28th scholarship that I have given out. I went to Karen Heriford‘s and dropped something off, then I went to the bank and got some papers they had for me, then I filled up with gas in my car.

Mark came while I was in town and left me some eggs. Nina came up that evening and we went to Ozark to the Stained Glass Theatre and we met Mike and Anette Ray. Monica couldn’t make it. We watched the play “A Time for Grace.” It was a wonderful play. We laughed a lot but there is always something about the Lord in every play.

Saturday evening, I got ready to go down to the church for Harold and Kay Hutchison’s 60th Anniversary. There was a big turnout for it.

I got to see some new babies. There was lots of food. Everyone had plenty to eat and lots left over. Everyone was moving around visiting with everyone.

When I left there, I went to town to get another head of lettuce to make another pea salad for tomorrow. Sunday morning at 6:15, I got a call from Vernal and he wished me a Happy Mothers Day. He was on break at work. Monica called at 8 and said Happy Mothers Day and that she was on her way up to go to church with me. Ellis texted me a Happy Mothers Day. James texted me with a wonderful Happy Mothers Day. Monica and I went to church. We had 11 in church. Bro. Charles message came from Proverbs 31:10-31. “The Virtuous Woman” since this was Mothers Day. There were lots of moms out there that fit this message.

After church, Monica took me out to lunch then we came back to the house and visited until she left so she could go to her church that night. The church generously gave me a hanging basket for Mothers Day.

Let’s keep praying for all our sick folks. There are lots of them.

My prayer and sympathy go out to the Overcast family and Robert Turner family and all the others who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, their families and the ones in training.