Arno – Hellen Blakey

I took my news in last Monday and dropped eggs off to the court house ladies and got some milk before going home.

By 8 p.m. last Tuesday, I had 3 inches of rain. Wednesday by 7 a.m. I had 4.4 inches. Thursday by noon, I had .2 inches more. Saturday morning I had .7 inches. A total of 8.3 for the week.

I went to Seymour last Tuesday and I filled up with gas when I got back to Ava.

Wednesday was the first day of May. I baked some bread. Mark and Sherry were in town to get gas and to saw trees off his fence and while in town they came over to see how I was.

We didn’t get to go to the Stained Glass Theater Thursday night because Nina couldn’t get out because there were big rocks and big holes in the road coming out to the highway. I remember the times they were like that when I lived on the farm next to Beaver Creek.

I went to town Friday and got a few things at the store.

Gwen Hubard and Monica came up to my house to stay all night. They went out and ate supper with about 40 of their classmates Friday. Saturday evening they went to their 40th class reunion and met 70 of their classmates there. Everyone enjoyed the visits. When they got back to my house, they both headed home.

I went out to Trae and Kendra Shelton’s in the afternoon for Sloane’s birthday party. She will be 1 year old on the 8th. They cooked fish for everyone before Sloane blew out her candle and ate her cake, then she opened her presents.

Those present were Trae and Kendra Shelton, Finley and Sloane, Brittany Sturgeon and Lincoln, Justin and Tara Coonce, Jeff, Haven and Canyon, Tevin and Lakota Reid and Adrain, Gary and Rachelle, Shelton, Hunter, and Courtney, Robert and Becky Roberts, Mike and Christine Roberts, Grace, Jake and Chandler and Kelsey Roberts, Larry Shelton, Alan Shelton, Kristy Blakey, Hellen Blakey.

Sunday was another beautiful day to be in the house of the Lord. Bro. Charles’ message came from Matthew 4: 18-20, Luke 5:11, 27-28 and others. His thought was “Leave it Behind.” It was a very good message.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.