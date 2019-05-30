Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to Sponsor a Kids Fishing Derby

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a free “Kids Fishing Derby” for youngsters 15 years old and younger, at the Commission’s Jim Hinkle/Spring River State Fish Hatchery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Jim Hinkle/Spring River State Fish Hatchery is located 2.5 miles south of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas at the end of State Highway 342.

The youngsters will be fishing in the hatchery’s stocked ponds for rainbow trout. Anglers must bring their own bait and tackle-no live bait is allowed.

Derby rules are: free fishing for kids 15 years old and under; limit of 3 fish per child; no culling; only one rod and reel per child; and adults cannot fish. Adult supervision is required.

This event is free to the public. Come out for a day of family fun. For more information contact the hatchery at 877-625-7521.