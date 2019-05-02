The Ava R-I Elementary students selected as Terrific Kids for April are: front row, l to r, Railynn Dixon, Isabella Hoekema, Kaylee Elliott, Breelyn Loftin, Tecumseh Willis, Payton Williams, Abbie Gilbreath; second row, l to r, Avianna Novak, Emma burton, Lucy Davis, Greyson Vaccaro, Brodie Walker, Corbin Suter, Jane Hamby, Tristan Lafferty; third row, l to r, Daigan Hawkins, Marlee Barlett, Cloe Warren, Brady Hinrichs, Scotty Embrey, Kyle Searengin, Rebecca Young, Ruger Cornett, Remmi Scott. Sponsors of the April Terrific Kids recognition are State Farm, McDonald’s, Missouri Department of Conservation, HomePride Bank, Century Bank, and American Family Insurance. Terrific Kids are chosen by their classroom teacher, and the award is based upon character and behavior.

Related