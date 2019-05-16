April Students of the Month 

Ava Middle School students of the month for April are, front row, l to r: Rosanna Procter, Farmers Insurance; Rachael Garner, Colton Wiles, Peyton Merriett, Mahala Diver, and Glenda Little, Kiwanis; back, l to r, School Resource Officer Brandon Reed, Sarah Maggard, Haley Dale, Matthew Riley, and Lakota Atherton. The character word for April was hard working.

Related