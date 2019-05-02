April Showers Flood Region

Severe storms and torrential rains hit the Ozarks Tuesday evening dumping massive amounts of rain in Ava and Douglas County in a short period of time. Damage has been reported on east Highway 14 near Star Chapel, and in the Goodhope area near Little Beaver bridge, where tornado damage is suspected. Flooding shown above is of the southeast side of Ava where water covered the road for about two hours, forming a small lake. Prairie Creek near the City Park and on the east side of town near Clinkingbeard Funeral Home was cited as exceptionally high, also covering city streets and seeping into nearby residences.

