Appreciation for Support of The Wall That Heals

Attorney Christopher Swatosh, left, was recently recognized by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association (DCVMA) for being a sponsor of The Wall That Heals.  Butch Linder, commander of the DCVMA presented Swatosh with a certificate, and a flag that flew over the wall while on display in Ava.  

