An Evening to Remember

Waiting to board buses for the most important dance of the year, these Ava students are beautifully and handsomely dressed in evening wear and formal attire anxious to spend a memorable evening together dancing, reminiscing and spending time with friends, as they celebrate the much anticipated end of the school year.  The 2019 Prom was held in the Diamond Room, a special event venue in Springfield. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR