Albert “Ted” Wayne Fugate

Albert W. Fugate, 61 years, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare in Ava, MO.

Ted was born May 1, 1958 in Macomb, Illinois to Gale Dean Fugate Sr. and Beulah Mae (Miller) Fugate . He worked as a welder, a deejay, on oil rigs, at a factory, and later in his life, he farmed. Ted was a jack of all trades, but his love and passion was music and he was a member of several bands.

Ted was preceded in death by his father and a brother who died in infancy.

He is survived by his mother, Beulah Duncan, Ava, two brothers Gale Dean Fugate Jr., Ava, and Donald Fugate, Squires, a nephew, Casey Fugate, and a neice, Brandy Fugate, both of Lakewood, CA, as well as many friends that will miss him greatly.

A Memorial Service for Ted will be Thursday, June 6th at 1:00 PM at Clinkingbeard Chapel in Ava. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Miller. Memorials may be made as love offerings to the family.