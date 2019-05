Photo submitted

The Dorothy Norman Chapter of the Ava High School National Honor Society recognized 14 graduating seniors last month in April. Those honored are shown above are, not in order: Coy Akers, Stephen Copeland, Dwight Emerson, Araina Evans, Calista Giorgianni, Gavin Goss, Jacob Key, Hailey Lansdown, Lauren Mendel, Alivia Roberts, Jessica Stafford, Grace Stewart, Emily Stillings and Misty Young.