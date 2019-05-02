AHS All Class Reunion Set for July 27

All alumni of Ava High School are invited to attend the AHS All Class Reunion, on Saturday, July 27 at the Ava Football Field, from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

This event will be an attempt to break an existing Guinness World Record for most consecutive classes represented at a single reunion. The current record is 41; the confirmed number of AHS classes planning to attend is over 50.

Following the reunion event at the football field, there will be an evening reception at Relics Event Center, 2015 E. Battlefield Rd. in Springfield, beginning at 6 p.m.

Please plan on joining us to celebrate our school and make this run at history.

For more information, please contact Chad Williams, 925-577-6591 cwillie_1@msn.com