Activity Report –From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

May 19 – May 25

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 11

Agency Assist – 12

Assist Person – 3

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 6

Check Vehicle – 10

Check Well-being – 1

C&I Driver – 2

Civil – 3

Community Policing – 14

General Disturbance – 2

DWI – 1

Follow-up – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Misc/All Other – 11

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Protection Violation – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 24

Trespassing – 1

Total Calls – 111

On May 20, Ava Police responded to a report of a dog chained to a street sign. The owner retrieved the animal.

On May 21, Ava Police responded to reports of a driver going too fast over the speed bumps in the city park. The subject was stopped and instructed to slow down.

On May 22, Ava Police responded to a call from a homeowner stuck in his attic. He had been fixing an electrical issue and his ladder had fallen down.

On May 24, Ava Police responded to reports of feral cats living in the Lathrop area. Officers planned to set some traps.

On May 24, Ava Police responded to reports of an ex-spouse behaving erratically. Officers later apprehended the suspect and arrested them on a Department of Corrections warrant.