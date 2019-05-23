Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

May 12 – May 18

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 7

Assault, Domestic – 1

Assist Agency – 17

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 7

Check Person – 6

Check Vehicle – 6

Check Well Being – 1

Community Policing – 9

General Disturbance – 1

Noise Disturbance – 1

Harassment – 1

Misc/All Other – 6

Missing Person – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 3

Prisoner Transport – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop- 9

Trespassing – 1

Total Calls – 82

On May 13, Ava Police were notified by the Douglas County Sheriff to be on the lookout for Timber Hamilton, a white male wanted on assorted charges. Ava Police located Hamilton on Route 5 headed north going down the hill out of town. Ava Police put him in custody.

On May 14th, Ava Police were alerted that the cash register at 1003 N. Jefferson had been stolen. The caller later realized the register had been moved.

On May 17th, Ava Police were alerted to a man first at Signal, then Subway who was hissing, spitting and dancing. The man was told to leave. He did, but was reported back at the same location later that night.