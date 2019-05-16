– Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

May 5 – May 11

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 6

Assault – 2

Agency Assist – 3

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 7

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 1

Check Well Being – 2

C&I Driver – 3

Community Policing – 10

General Disturbance – 3

Noise Disturbance – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 2

Misc/All Other – 12

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Prowler – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 2

Traffic Control – 9

Traffic Violation – 1

Total Calls – 74

On May 7, Ava Police received reports of a person soliciting money at the Pizza Hut restaurant on Springfield road. The subject had left by the time officers arrived.

On May 8th, Ava Police were contacted by a resident who had recieved a voicemail from a friend threatening to commit suicide. Officers located the subject via his cell phone. Being outside of Ava and Douglas County they referred the issue to Christian and Green Counties.

On May 8th, Ava Police recieved reports of a man in a black robe walking back and forth on a street, carrying a crucifix and “eyeballing houses.” Ava Police responded but couldn’t locate anyone matching that description.