Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 –Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

April 28 – May 4

Animal Call – 3

Assault, Domestic – 1

Agency Assist – 12

Check Building – 9

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 7

Community Policing – 7

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 1

Noise Disturbance – 1

Fraud – 1

Harassment – 1

Left Without Paying – 2

Lost Property – 1

Misc/All Other – 10

Missing Adult – 1

Missing Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 2

Traffic Stop – 5

Traffic Violation – 1

Trespassing – 1

Total Calls – 75

On April 30, Ava Police responded to Douglas County Emergency Management by opening the tornado shelters at the Ava High School.

On May 3rd, Ava Police responded to a three-vehicle wreck on Springfield Road by Subway.

On May 3rd, Ava Police responded to reports of stolen articles including cash, keepsakes and birth certificates from a residence on Martin Avenue.

On May 3rd, Ava Police received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill used at Murphy USA.

On May 3rd, Ava Police responded to reports of a head-on collision at the junction of Springfield road and Highway 5. One of the drivers was allegedly trying to leave the scene but was kept in his vehicle by two witnesses to the crash. Ava Police later arrested the driver for DWI.

On May 4th, Ava Police responded to reports of a subject entering an Ava Avenue residence through a window. The person was believed to have been squatting there for some time. The police spoke to the person and they agreed to leave.