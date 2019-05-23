NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A CO-GUARDIAN AND CO-CONSERVATORS

STATE OF MISSOURI )

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of )

MARVIN RILEY )

Incapacitated/Disabled )

Estate No. 19DG-PR00020

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED

IN THE ESTATE OF MARVIN RILEY, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 17TH day of MAY, 2019, TERRY OUSLEY AND MARTHA ROGERS were appointed co-guardian/co-conservators of the estate of MARVIN RILEY, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the State of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the co-guardian/co- conservators is: 2801 COVINGTON CIRCLE, SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804 and their attorney is Daniel Wade, Box 698, Ava, MO 65608.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication:

MAY 23RD, 2019.

By KIM HATHCOCK –Circuit Clerk

Probate Clerk – Kim Miller

05-23-W36-4t