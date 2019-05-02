Lady Bear Bling: Girls Track

Medal winners from the Ava Relays held on April 23. Athletes had to finish in the top three to medal. Front row left to right: Hannah Evans, Arianna Cox, Hailey Searcy, Eden Little. Back row left to right: Karli Pedersen, Baylan Alexander, Clara Sicilia, Madison Shearer, Hailey Nelson. Also receiving medals but not available for the picture: Layla Giorgianni and Karleyna Kilgore.

Ava High School track athletes Hannah Evans (left) and Arianna Cox earned medals at the Nixa Junior Varsity Invitational held on April 15. Athletes had to finish in the top three to medal.