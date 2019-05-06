6th Grade Field Trip to Caney Cave

The Ava 6th grade students recently went on two field trips in coordination with their science course and the US Forestry Service.

On April 10th, students traveled to Hercules Wilderness and participated in a series of short courses that explained different aspects of the wilderness and the unique ecosystems of the glade.

On April 17th, Ava 6th grade students traveled to Caney pick-nick area on Glade Top Trail.

Here students participated in a set of courses. One of the favorites was exploring the Caney Cave and seeing this unique cave ecosystem.

Students were able to see different species inside the cave habitat. Students also enjoyed finding unique reptiles and insects to the glade.

This is the third year of the field trip series, and the 6th grade class would like to thank the US Forest Service and its employees for all their hard work and preparation for these experiences.