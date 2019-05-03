3rd & 4th Grade Art Winners

Submitted Photo

These 3rd graders were winners at the recent Ava Elementary School Art Show. From left to right they are Hannah Herrera (Best of Show), Jasmine Hutson (1st Place), Brady Hinrichs (2nd Place), Allison Williams (3rd Place), Parker Smith (4th Place), Stetson Day (Honorable Mention).

Fourth Grade

Submitted Photo

These fourth graders (above) from Ava Elementary recently took prizes in the school’s Art Show. They are (left to right): Luke Hamby (Best of Show), Roxanne Turpin (1st Place), Jordyn Nelson and Brock Swatosh (tied for 2nd place).

These fourth graders (above) from Ava Elementary recently took prizes in the school art show. They are (left to right): Ethan Williams and Alyssa Boyd (tie for 3rd Place), Bryce Strong (4th Place), Madison Dietz and Trevor Phillips (tie for Honorable Mention).