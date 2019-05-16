274 to Receive Degrees at MSU –– West Plains Commencement May 18

Several from Douglas County and the surrounding area to graduate in the commencement ceremony

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A total of 274 students will be candidates for graduation from Missouri State University-West Plains during commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the West Plains Civic Center.

In addition, 46 students will be eligible to receive degrees from Missouri State University-Springfield graduate and undergraduate programs, some of which are available through the Missouri State Outreach program on the West Plains campus.

Local students receiving degrees as part of the 2019 graduating class are:

Jayma Potter, of Ava, Master of Science in Social Work;

Rachel Swofford, of Ava, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education;

Sydney Fox, of Vanzant, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education;

Kierstan Snider, of Dora, Bachelor of Science in General Business;

Jordan Kauffman, of Caulfied, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education;

Brianna Johnson, of Gainesville, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Brian Fogle, president and chief executive officer of Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), will give the keynote address. Fogle has served as CFO president and CEO since 2010. Prior to joining CFO, he was in the banking industry for nearly 30 years.

In his role at CFO, Fogle oversees an organization with approximately $300 million in philanthropic assets and 49 community affiliates across southern Missouri. CFO is based in Springfield and has offices in West Plains and Cape Girardeau.